monthly_2020_01/tierranueva.png.ae37c1c43d3f7b30e3fdebf0b13007e9.png

The awesome Mac OS Catalina fonts you didn’t know you had access to

Ralf Herrmann

By Ralf Herrmann



Apple has recently licensed fonts from type foundries such as Commercial Type, Klim Type Foundry and Mark Simonson Studio to be used as system fonts on Mac OS Catalina. But since these fonts are an optional download, many users of Mac OS X are not even aware they have access to them for free.

To see and install these optional fonts, open the FontBook application and switch to “All Fonts”. Browse the font list and you will see lots of font families that are greyed out—either because they were deactivated or they weren’t downloaded yet. If you right-click on a font or font family that wasn’t downloaded yet, you see an option to download the individual font or entire family. 

catalinafonts.png

Here are some (Latin) highlights of the available fonts:

catalino-optional-fonts2.jpg

In addition to those Latin fonts, many non-latin fonts are available as well. For a complete list check out this support document. 
☞ https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT210192




Joe Vains

Joe Vains

Posted

Thank you very much for this tip. Just to be able to use Proxima Nova is great news!

garrettstoffel

garrettstoffel

Posted

I can find every font listed except Proxima Nova. And thats the one that I got excited for. 

Soren Severin

Great, but what about license details – what kind of usage is permitted? I can't seem to find any EULAs anywhere. Is it for instance permitted to use the fonts to create brand marks – that might be copyrighted? Does anybody know where to find legal information about usage rights?

Richard

I have always wondered how is with the licensing of the these ‘system fonts’. Let’s say i do use the Proxima Nova in my commercial print design/video production. I did not actively ‘pirated’ the font, yet it is natively part of my type dropdown. Others will have to cash out few hundred dollars to get them to even appear there. What is the right way to approach this? Should one always check that font they use is commercially available and if so than to pay the licence?

Ralf Herrmann

Ralf Herrmann

Posted

13 minutes ago, Soren Severin said:

Great, but what about license details – what kind of usage is permitted? I can't seem to find any EULAs anywhere. 

The Mac OS Eula applies. Like with other bundled OS fonts, there are very few restrictions. You just can’t move the files away from the system and you can’t override the embedding restrictions. 

Here is the Eula: https://www.apple.com/legal/sla/docs/macOSCatalina.pdf

The relevant part is:

Quote

E. Fonts. Subject to the terms and conditions of this License, you may use the fonts included with the Apple Software to display and print content while running the Apple Software; however, you may only embed fonts in content if that is permitted by the embedding restrictions accompanying the font in question. These embedding restrictions can be found in the Font Book/Preview/Show Font Info panel.

 

  • very interesting! 1

CapeWRT

CapeWRT

Posted

Do I assume there is no way to utilize these new system fonts on older systems (High Sierra)? - I only have MB Pro (early 2013). Be nice if possible... Any advice (besides buy new Mac)?...

 

Thanx, Bill T

monthly_2020_01/wayfindingsans.jpg.4539b8bdda41ed490509a4b7fe483213.jpg
